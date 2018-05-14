Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Life Sentence

AN UNEXPECTED REVELATION – When Stella (Lucy Hale) and Wes (Elliot Knight) start discussing their future, they learn some news that neither expected.  After discussing the issue with Lizzie (Brooke Lyons), Stella realizes that she might not be as ready for the future as she thought.  Normally a ladies man, Aiden (Jayson Blair) realizes he has unfamiliar feelings for a girl at his community service job which puts him in uncharted waters.  Meanwhile, Diego’s (Carlos PenaVega) plan to impress his new boss at brunch turns awkward when both Ida (Gillian Vigman) and Peter (Dylan Walsh) are interested in her.  John T. Kretchmer directed the episode written by Louisa Levy (#109). Original airdate: Friday, May 18, 2018 @ 9pm

