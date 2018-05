RAVI AND CLIVE WORK TOGETHER — Ravi (Rahul Kohli) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) work together to solve a case. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) pulls a surprising move on Liv (Rose McIver). David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright & John Bellina (#412). Original airdate: Monday, May 21, 2018 @ 9pm