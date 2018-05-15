Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Supergirl

JAMES CONSIDERS UNMASKING AS GUARDIAN – When Tanya (guest star Nesta Cooper), a disciple of Coville’s, escapes from what’s left of his cult, she gives Kara (Melissa Benoist) and James (Mehcad Brooks) a journal that could hold the key to saving Sam (Odette Annable).  Someone learns Guardian’s identity and threatens to expose James if he doesn’t do what they ask.  James contemplates what it means to be a black vigilante without a mask in America.  Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Eric Carrasco (#319). Original airdate: Monday, May 21, 2018 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live