BALLARD JAZZ FESTIVAL Wednesday, May 16th through Sunday, May 19th, 2018 in Ballard!

The 2017 Ballard Jazz Festival is quickly coming together and we’re excited to be able to continue our now 15 year relationship with Seattle businesses and civic & arts groups in producing one of the Northwest’s truly unique cultural events.

SEATTLE BEER WEEK on Thursday, May 10th through Sunday, May 20th, 2018 in Seattle!

Bars and breweries host dozens of beer-tasting and food-pairing events during Seattle Beer Week.

NANOFEST: SEATTLE SPRING BREWFEST on Thursday, May 17th from 6-9pm in Seattle!

Welcome to the SECOND ANNUAL SEATTLE NANOFEST! Our first year of celebrating the Puget Sound’s NEWEST, SMALLEST, and MOST-EXCITING breweries was a huge success. This event will for sure sell out, so get you tickets now!

WEST SEATTLE SPRING WINE WALK on Friday, May 18th, 2018 in West Seattle!

The West Seattle Wine Walk celebrates wine with this vibrant and fun event. Located in the heart of West Seattle, the Wine Walk provides you with the opportunity to meet the boutique wineries around the Pacific Northwest. Housed in some of West Seattle’s favorite merchants, you’ll enjoy tastings from 15 different wineries, each showcasing a unique variety of wines.

SEATTLE’S MY LITTLE PONY CONVENTION on Friday, May 18th through Sunday, May 20th, 2018 at DoubleTree Hotel Seattle Airport!

Everfree Northwest is a family-friendly event. With a programming track tailored especially for kids, free passes for kids 12 and under, and an arts and crafts room, Everfree Northwest is a 3-day event perfect for both the young, and the young-at-heart.

50TH ANNUAL VIKING FEST on Friday, May 18th through Sunday, May 20th, 2018 in Poulsbo!

Viking Fest celebrates Scandinavian heritage in Poulsbo with a parade, carnival, music, food, and competitions.

RAINIER INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, May 18th through May 20th, 2018 in Ashford, WA!

The Rainier Independent Film Festival is a gateway to an explorative cinematic journey, set in the transformative landscape of Mt. Rainier’s forested community.

BLUEGRASS FROM THE FOREST FESTIVAL on Friday, May 18th through Sunday, May 20th 2018 at the Shelton Performing Arts Center and High School campus!

The Bluegrass From the Forest festival offers many activities in addition to the four main multiple -band shows (in a great Performing Arts Center venue) including Master Workshops, Band Scramble Showcase (anyone can participate!) Banjo Contest, Chick Rose’s Youth School of Bluegrass, Mandolin Tasting, Marv’s Slow Jam, vendors and much more!There will be contests, all night jamming in the campground (midnight hot dogs included), and don’t forget the Showcase Stage where there’ll be the Chicks Kids show, open mic as well as other performances! One thing’s for sure – there is something to keep you occupied at any time throughout the weekend!

WANDERLUST 108 SEATTLE on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 from 7:30am to 3pm at Marymoor Park!

Wanderlust 108 combines three events in one: a 5K run/walk, 75 minutes of yoga with DJ music, and 30 minutes of guided meditation, plus other activities at Marymoor Park. Optional lunch.

BOTHELL BLOCK PARTY AND BREWFEST on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at White River Ampitheatre in Auburn!

Seattle’s hottest bands, some of the best local breweries, and award winning food trucks make this an event you won’t want to miss! A partnership between the Greater Bothell Chamber of Commerce and UW Bothell, the Bothell Block Party and BrewFest will host over 2,500 beer and music lovers on Saturday, May 19th. Open to the public, this event is a part of UW Bothell’s 4th annual Alumni Weekend. Anyone 21 or older is welcome! Sample beer from local breweries, eat at delicious locally owned food trucks, and experience some of Seattle’s hottest up-and-coming bands while you connect with and Bothell/Seattle area beer and music lovers!

PAINE FIELD SNOHOMISH COUNTY AIRPORT on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 from 10am to 5pm at Paine Field!

See vintage airplanes flying (12 to 1:30 p.m.) and on the ground at Paul Allen’s Flying Heritage Museum, plus exhibits and vendors on Paine Field Aviation Day!

EDMONDS JAZZ CONNECTION on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 in Seattle!

Hear top student musicians in three Edmonds venues at the Edmonds Jazz Connection. Donation.

PETPALOOZA on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 from 10am to 5pm in Auburn!

Petpalooza is a free event for pet lovers and a special day for your four-legged family member or other furry friend. Petpalooza is kicked off with a Dog Trot 3K/5K Fun Run. The event features an animal-related entertainment stage, flydog and agility demos, pony rides, Mud Bay’s Northwest Pet Contest, an agility area, over 150 vendor booths, adoptions, low-cost animal services, giveaways and lots of activities to keep both humans and pets entertained.

SPRING FAIRY FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 in Tacoma!

The Spring Fairy Festival is a celebration of art, music, performance and community. Designed to let people of all ages come together to express and enjoy one another’s creativity.

GIG HARBOR BEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 from 12pm to 5pm!

Gig Harbor Beer Festival features a wide variety of Northwest craft brewers and live music in Gig Harbor for age 21+.

ARMED FORCES DAY on May 19th, 2018 from 10am to 6pm at McChord Field-Heritage Hill!

Joint Base Lewis-McChord opens its gates to the public to celebrate Armed Forces Day, with historical reenactments, military vehicles, music, entertainers, food vendors, a beer garden, and carnival rides. Bring ID if age 16+. Free admission.

48TH ANNUAL UNIVERSITY DISTRICT STREET FAIR on Saturday, May 19th through Sunday, May 20th, 2018 in the U District!

The 49th annual U District StreetFair is coming up on May 19th and 20th, 2018! Mark you calendars now for delicious food, amazing crafts and lively tunes. If you’d like to be a vendor or performer, please follow the “Participate” link above.

