Mondays Are Back-to-Back

Action-Packed with “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Arrow”

“The Flash” Races Back to Tuesday Followed by

the Electrifying New Hit “Black Lightning”

Wednesdays Have Small Town Secrets and Big City Lights

With “Riverdale” and New Drama “All American”

The Winchesters Return Thursday in “Supernatural,” Along with New Series “Legacies,” Which Continues the Thrilling Stories of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals”

“Dynasty” Returns Friday Followed by the

Last Hilarious Chapter of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Award-Winning Comedy “Jane The Virgin” Returns in Midseason for its Final Season, Along With a New Season of “The 100” and the Final Season of “iZombie”

New Series “In The Dark” and “Roswell, New Mexico” to Debut in Midseason

NEW YORK (May 17, 2018) – The CW Network presents its 2018-19 primetime schedule to advertisers, affiliates, and press today, at the New York City Center in New York City, with the platinum-selling American rock band 30 Seconds to Mars opening the show with a performance of their new hit songs “Rescue Me” and “Walk on Water.” Expanding to a six-night, Sunday–Friday schedule this fall, The CW will have 12 hours of original scripted series across the week in primetime this fall, more than ABC, NBC or Fox.

“It is such an exciting time at The CW. We are thriving, innovating, and now we’re expanding, adding Sunday nights to our primetime lineup this fall. Starting in October, we will have 12 hours of original scripted series on our schedule – more than any other broadcast network besides CBS,” said Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW.

“And we have five bold, brash new shows for 2018-19: in the fall, a new version of the beloved fan favorite series CHARMED; the inspiring drama ALL AMERICAN; and LEGACIES, set in the world of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’; and for midseason, the unique new drama IN THE DARK; and the epic romance ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO. The CW is bigger, and better than ever before, with more quality content and more ways for advertisers to connect with our valuable young audience, on every platform.”

The CW’s new Sunday night kicks off the week with a one-two punch of empowered and powerful women, with SUPERGIRL soaring over to a new night ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the magical all new CHARMED ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ), with new faces as the Charmed Ones, but the same heart and humor as the beloved original.

Mondays are action-packed, as DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW returns ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by ARROWshooting over to a new night ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

The CW’s highest-rated night remains the same next season, with THE FLASH back on Tuesday ( 8:00-9:00pm ET /PT) followed by the electrifying new hit BLACK LIGHTNING ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

Pop culture phenomenon RIVERDALE is back Wednesday 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT . And at 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT , new series ALL AMERICAN, based on the real life of NFL star Spencer Paysinger, tells the story of a high school football star from South Los Angeles, who is thrown into a new world of challenges and opportunities when he’s recruited by a coach (Taye Diggs) to play in Beverly Hills.

The Winchester boys are back for their 14thseason of SUPERNATURAL Thursday8:00-9:00pm ET/PT, followed by the new seriesLEGACIES ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ). Set in the world of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals,” it’s the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Friday nights Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) is back to stir up more trouble for the Carrington and Colby clans in DYNASTY ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the final season of the award-winning musical comedy CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

The CW will launch its 2018-19 season in October, with premiere dates to be announced later. The season will once again kick off with the exclusive two-night telecast of the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL; air dates will be announced at a later date.

Following is The CW’s 2018-19 Primetime Schedule and accompanying details on all the programs.

THE CW’s 2018-19 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM CHARMED (New Series)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW (New Night)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE

9:00-10:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00 PM LEGACIES (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DYNASTY

9:00-10:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND