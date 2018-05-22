To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “ADRIFT” go to http://stxtickets.com/ADRIFTKSTWTVSEA and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.stxtickets.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Tuesday May 29th, 2018 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

http://stxtickets.com/ADRIFTKSTWTVSEA

ADRIFT

Cast: Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin

Synopsis: ADRIFT is based on the inspiring true story of two free spirits whose chance encounter leads fthem first to love, and then to the adventure of a lifetime. As the two sailors set out on a journey across the ocean, Tami Oldham (Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Claflin) couldn’t anticipate they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope for rescue, Tami must find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdMP4sWc71M

In Theaters: Friday, June 1st, 2018 in Seattle