SASQUATCH! MUSIC FESTIVAL Friday, May 25th through Sunday, May 27th, 2018 at The Gorge!

Sasquatch brings more than 100 modern music acts to The Gorge outdoor amphitheater in Eastern Washington, with optional camping.

NORTHWEST FOLKLIFE FESTIVAL on Friday, May 25th through Monday, May 28th, 2018 at Seattle Center!

Each year, Northwest Folklife and Seattle Center partner to present the Northwest Folklife Festival, one of the largest, multicultural, access-for-all festivals in the nation! This is the place to learn, dance, play, try something new, and to discover the arts and cultures that thrive in our Pacific Northwest communities. Presenting more than 5,000 performers, the Festival draws from the 100+ cultural communities that Northwest Folklife collaborates with year-round. The festival is more than a celebration of the diversity of the Pacific Northwest, it’s a chance to engage directly with the many communities that make up our region. The Northwest Folklife Festival is our key annual event bringing up to 250,000 people over four days to the Seattle Center.

TILLICUM VILLAGE SALMON BAKE AND CRUISE on Friday, May 25th through Saturday, June 29th from Seattle to Blake Island!

Welcome to the SECOND ANNUAL SEATTLE NANOFEST! Our first year of celebrating the Puget Sound’s NEWEST, SMALLEST, and MOST-EXCITING breweries was a huge success. This event will for sure sell out, so get you tickets now!

TANKFEST NW on Saturday, May 26th, 2018 from 9am to 4pm at the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum in Everett!

Hear the rumble and boom of vintage tanks and artillery at the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum’s seventh annual Tankfest Northwest event! This action packed day boasts of fun for the entire family including military vehicle demonstrations, remote control tanks, scavenger hunt, face painting, bouncy house, tug-o-war, educational speaker, amazing food from some of the region’s top food trucks, and much more. See amazing tanks, vehicles and artillery take to the arena in a fantastic display you can’t see anywhere else. After all, the newly named Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum is the finest collection of vintage planes and tanks in the world!

STREET SCRAMBLE GIG HARBOR on Saturday, May 26th, 2018 in Gig Harbor!

Street Scramble Gig Harbor is the most popular Street Scramble of the year! Part of its popularity is likely due to the fact that Tom Taylor Family YMCA supports the event in order to make it FREE to all participants (yes, this Street Scramble is FREE!). But, part of its popularity is surely the allure of the beautiful maritime city of Gig Harbor. On the shores of Puget Sound, fifty minutes south of Seattle, Gig Harbor offers waterfront parks, harbors filled with sailboats, an incredible view of Mt.Rainier, and cozy small town appeal.

CLASSIC WORKBOAT SHOW on Saturday, May 26th through Sunday, May 27th, 2018 at Northwest Seaport in Seattle!

See the ships that built Seattle! Tugboats, fishing boats, and other iconic workboats of the Pacific Northwest will be on display Memorial Day weekend at Lake Union Park. Hop aboard, explore the ships, chat with captains, and tour the engine rooms of these hard working icons. Grab a beer at the floating beer garden or a fish taco from an actual fishing boat.

SEATTLE MINERAL MARKET on Saturday, May 26th through Sunday, May 27th, 2018 at Lake City Community Center in Seattle!

See beautiful minerals and shop from 45 dealers at the Seattle Mineral Market at Lake City Community Center. Free!

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY on Monday, May 28th, 2018 from 11am to 1pm at the Museum of Flight!

The Museum of Flight recognizes Memorial Day with a musical performance by the Boeing Employee Concert Band, followed by a special ceremony commemorating fallen US Service Members. Veterans and active U.S. Military personnel receive FREE admission to the Museum with identification.

