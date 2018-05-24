

Papa John’s Pizza Offers Free Donut Holes on National Donut Day

In honor of National Donut Day and to promote the introduction of their new product, local Papa John’s Pizza will be giving away free 10-piece Donut Holes with every online pizza order on Friday, June 1, 2018.

SEATTLE, May 21, 2018 – To promote the release of their new dessert product, Papa John’s across Washington State will include free 10-piece Donut Holes with every online order that includes a pizza on National Donut Day, June 1, 2018 (while supplies last).

Baked fresh, covered with cinnamon, sugar, and filled with caramel crème, Papa John’s new Donut Holes are the perfect addition to any meal. Available only as a promotional product on National Donut Day; orders of the new dessert will be available for purchase in-store, by phone and online starting Saturday, June 2, 2018 at $5.99 for a 10-piece.

“Papa John’s is incredibly excited to introduce this new dessert to our menu,” said Ed Taliaferro, local franchisee and President of the Western Washington Papa John’s Co-op. “We feel that this sweet treat will make the perfect addition to our savory menu, and there is no better way to celebrate National Donut Day than with free Donut Holes from Papa John’s.”

