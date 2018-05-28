Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Life Sentence

MENDING RELATIONSHIPS – Stella (Lucy Hale) and Wes (Elliot Knight) realize that their issues are bigger than they thought and seek out professional help.  Aiden (Jayson Blair) starts looking for a job and enlists the help of Wes.  Lizzie (Brooke Lyons) and Ida (Gillian Vigman) begin working together, but it brings up issues that neither anticipated.  Meanwhile, Peter’s (Dylan Walsh) relationship seems to be going well, but he has to make a tough decision about who comes first.  Carlos PenaVega also stars.  Janice Cooke directed the episode written by Laura Putney & Margaret Easley (#110).Original airdate:  Friday, June 1, 2018

