Cinema Blend sheds light on Arrow‘s Stepehen Amell and the new approach for Season 7!

Hollywood Reporter reports on Diversity on TV!

Pictured (L-R): Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood and Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera

Comicbook.com gets excited about the two new Arrow characters!

Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow

TV Guide recaps everything we know about Riverdale!

Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie and Camila Mendes as Veronica

POPSUGAR challenges Riverdale fans to a quiz!

TVLine shares some new Supergirl photos!

