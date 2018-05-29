Filed Under:advanced screening, cw11 seattle, Hotel Artemis, kstw, Movies, Sterling K. Brown

hotel artemis poster Hotel Artemis Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “HOTEL ARTEMIS” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, June 5th, 2018 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA
http://www.gofobo.com/HotelArtemisKSTW

HOTEL ARTEMIS

Cast: Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista
Synopsis: Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, HOTEL ARTEMIS is an original, high-octane action-thriller starring Jodie Foster as The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only hospital for criminals. Jodie Foster is joined by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista.
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqfuKsoEEms

In Theaters: Friday, June 8th, 2018 in Seattle

Listen Live