SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL now through Sunday, June 10th, 2018 at various theatres around Seattle!

More than 400 films from 90 countries. 25 days. 145,000+ attendees. The largest and most highly-attended film festival in the United States, now in its 44th year.

STEM: SCIENCE UNCORKED on Friday, June 1st, 2018 from 7 to 10pm at the Pacific Science Center!

Come learn about the other “stem” education at Science Uncorked. Enjoy an evening sampling some of Washington’s finest wines while exploring the science straight from the vine. Raise a glass to the start of summer with our annual wine tasting event. Your ticket includes unlimited tastings and after-hours access to Pacific Science Center. We’ve gathered some of your favorite local wineries to not only offer endless pours, but also to educate you on the science behind their products from vine to glass. With no kids in sight and wine in your hand, this is your chance to cover your Instagram in pictures from our Tropical Butterfly House, be guided on a journey through space in our Planetarium, and experiment in our makerspace Tinker Tank. Whether you’re a science-loving wine novice or consider yourself more of a connoisseur, we invite you to unleash your inner sommelier under the arches at Pacific Science Center. Tickets are $50 ($40 for Pacific Science Center Members). Ticket includes unlimited tastes, a souvenir wine glass and access to Pacific Science Centers exhibits. Food will be available for purchase.

STAMP & SCRAPBOOK EXPO on Friday, June 1st through Saturday, June 2nd, 2018 at Washington State Events Center in Puyallup!

Scrapbookers will find classes, vendors, and crop parties at Stamp & Scrapbook Expo at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

BITE OF GREECE SEATTLE on Friday, June 1st through Sunday, June 3rd, 2018 at Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption!

For a relaxed alternative to the giant St. Demetrios Greek Festival in October, check out the Greek food, wine, and music at Bite of Greece Seattle at Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption on Capitol Hill. Free.

UPSTREAM MUSIC FEST + SUMMIT on Saturday, May 26th, 2018 in Gig Harbor!

Three days, 200+ national and regional rising stars, celebrating the sound of the northwest and beyond.

EDMONDS WATERFRONT FESTIVAL on Friday, June 1st through Sunday, June 3rd, 2018 in Edmonds!

Edmonds Waterfront Festival has live entertainment, arts & crafts vendors, food courts, kid’s activities, beer & wine garden, hydroplanes, and classic boat displays.

FREE 20TH ANNUAL HERB AND FOOD FAIR on Saturday, Saturday, June 2nd, 2018 from 10am to 5pm through Sunday, May 27th, 2018 at Bastyr University Kenmore Campus!

Join Bastyr University for the 20th Annual Herb and Food Fair on Saturday, June 2nd, a free festival that brings thousands of visitors to the Kenmore campus. With gardens blooming and the campus forest buzzing with new life, it’s a great time to soak up spring colors and learn about the endless uses of plants. The theme for this year’s event is “Foraging Community Health.”

KENT INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL on Monday, May 28th, 2018 from 11am to 1pm at ShoWare Center in Kent!

Kent International Festival offers ethnic food, songs, dance, and cultural booths at ShoWare Center. Highlights include a “world wide” walk at 9:30 a.m., festival 10 a.m., and finale concert 5 to 7 p.m. Free.

DUVALL DAYS ANNUAL FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 2nd, 2018 in Duvall!

Established over 50 years ago, Duvall Days is a fun-filled family festival celebrating the Small Town / Real Life community spirit of Duvall, WA. The annual two-day event kicks off with a big parade on Saturday morning, June 2, and the festival continues all day long (on Saturday only) with fun activities for folks of all ages. Main Street is closed to traffic and becomes a pedestrian mall lined with vendor booths, live music and dance performances, kids’ play zones, bouncy houses, an inflatable obstacle course, food vendors, beer gardens and more.

KITSAP MEDIEVAL FAIRE on Saturday, June 2nd, 2018 from 10am to 5pm at Norseland-Bremerton Airport in Bremerton!

Welcome to KITSAP MEDIEVAL FAIRE where all are welcomed into the Great Barony of Dragon’s Laire! Join us on a journey through the wonders of the middle ages!

SEATTLE CENTER FESTÁL PAGDIRIWANG PHILIPPINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 3rd, 2018 at Armory Main Level Mural Ampitheatre in Seattle!

The 32nd annual Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival commemorates the 120th anniversary of Philippine independence and the rich diversity of Filipino culture through educational, interactive, colorful, and interesting series of events, workshops, exhibits, demonstrations and performances. The Filipino culture’s essence is expressed through various art forms – performing, visual, photography, literary, musical, and culinary – providing an insight into the rich diversity and provenance of what makes Filipino art and culture both unique and similar to other ethnic groups. The audience will learn about Filipino history, art and culture beyond stereotypes, as well as the Filipinos’ contributions to the dynamic economic and cultural life of the City of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

ODDMALL EMPORIUM OF THE WEIRD on Saturday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 3rd, 2018 at Evergreen State Fairgrounds!

See unusual creations by 100 artists and crafters at Oddmall Emporium of the Weird, and visit the food trucks at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. Repeats in November. Free.

DOZER DAY on Saturday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 3rd, 2018 at Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup!

Dozer Day is like going to a fair only our rides are real heavy construction equipment. Kids hop in the driver’s seat and actually drive dozers, excavators and other heavy equipment with a professional operator at their side. Not only is it a dream-come-true for kids (and fun for the whole family), the event also benefits many children’s charities.

MARITIME GIG FESTIVAL from Saturday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 3rd, 2018 in Gig Harbor!

Our parade is an annual celebration of the community in which we live, highlighting our rich history, traditions, and economic vitality. Spectators are welcome to line up anywhere along the parade route to watch. Generally anywhere between 6,000-8,000 people attend the festival each day. Up to 100 parade applications are accepted from businesses and organizations who wish to participate in Gig Harbor’s biggest summer event. Early bird pricing is available for those who do so before April 24. The final deadline for applications is on May 15. We fill up each year by the end of April so be sure to submit your application early!

