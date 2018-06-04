Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw network

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

TVLine releases an intriguing story line for Dynasty season 2!

dyn122b 0234ra CW Talk Around the Net: 5/28 6/3/18

Dynasty — “Dead Scratch”– Image Number: DYN122b_0234ra.jpg — Pictured: Grant Show as Blake — Photo: Jace Downs/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Teen Vogue chats it up with Riverdale‘s Vanessa Morgan and her thoughts on Season 3 fan theories!

lede CW Talk Around the Net: 5/28 6/3/18

Teen Vogue

Hidden Remote ranks Jane the Virgin‘s ten most shocking moments!

jane CW Talk Around the Net: 5/28 6/3/18

TV Guide questions whether or not the Black Hood on Riverdale actually killed Chic!

rvd211a 0188bc CW Talk Around the Net: 5/28 6/3/18

Riverdale — “Chapter Twenty-Four: The Wrestler” — Image Number: RVD211b_0188.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty and Hart Denton as Chic — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Deadline steps in line with Sarah Jeffery and her thoughts on the reboot of Charmed!

charmed CW Talk Around the Net: 5/28 6/3/18

Charmed — “Pilot”– Image Number: CMD101c_0494rb.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera and Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Entertainment Weekly highlights Hayley’s best moments on The Originals!

or318a 0032ra CW Talk Around the Net: 5/28 6/3/18

The Originals — “The Devil Comes Here and Sighs” — Image Number: OR318A_0032.jpg — Pictured: Phoebe Tonkin as Hayley– Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

