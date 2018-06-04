Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
TVLine releases an intriguing story line for Dynasty season 2!
Teen Vogue chats it up with Riverdale‘s Vanessa Morgan and her thoughts on Season 3 fan theories!
Hidden Remote ranks Jane the Virgin‘s ten most shocking moments!
TV Guide questions whether or not the Black Hood on Riverdale actually killed Chic!
Deadline steps in line with Sarah Jeffery and her thoughts on the reboot of Charmed!
Entertainment Weekly highlights Hayley’s best moments on The Originals!
