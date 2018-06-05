Guys. We’re almost there. Summer is less than a month away and the sun is out and about in the Seattle area! IT’S HAPPENING. To moderate our excitement we’re cooking up a storm with all of these it’s-almost-summertime recipes! Get your 4th of July cookout and lazy Saturday afternoon BBQ practice on right here!

1. Garlic Lime Steak and Noodle Salad from Smitten Kitchen

It’s not Summer without firing up the grill especially when it comes to steak. And look at those colorful sides! Have mercy. Recipe here

2. Sun-Dried Tomato, Spinach and Quinoa Salad from Cookie + Kate

It’s only sensible of us to throw a few salad recipes in here, plus this one has all the healthy stuff that is actually delicious. Who can say no to quinoa and toasted almonds? Recipe here

3. Marinated Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Watermelon Salsa from Iowa Girl Eats

A little bit of salt, a little bit of sweet and a little bit of spice – all wrapped up in a super delicious plate of grilled chicken! Recipe here

4. Fresh Blueberry and Mint Lemonade from Joy the Baker

Try a blue and minty twist on the classic lemonade! Nothing says refreshing summer beverage more than a cool glass of this. Recipe here

5. Mango Black Bean Ginger Rice Bowls from Love and Lemons

It’s like a burrito bowl but with Asian cuisine! How can you turn your back on this? It has everything! Well, minus the meat. If that’s a big deal for you, add some shredded beef or some of the leftover marinated chicken from recipe 3 on top! Recipe here

6. Fresh Oysters with Dill Vinaigrette and Pecorino from Not Without Salt

Goodness! This recipe looks intimidating, but if you’re a seasoned oyster shucker maybe this is cake for you! Or you might be up for the challenge to try something new in the kitchen! This is the PNW after all; we can’t neglect good food from the sea. Recipe here

7. Instant Pot Korean Beef from Damn Delicious

This might not be a “light” Summer meal, but you could always eat it with a small portion of rice in a lettuce wrap if light is your jam. Plus it’s instant and quick so you have more time in the day to enjoy the sunshine before cooking dinner! Recipe here

8. Grilled Cumin-Lime Zucchini Quesadilla from Naturally Ella

The time for Summer squash is now! There’s plenty of cheese to go around in these zesty zucchini grilled tortillas and we’re not mad about it. Recipe here