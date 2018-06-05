It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL now through Sunday, June 10th, 2018 at various theatres around Seattle!

More than 400 films from 90 countries. 25 days. 145,000+ attendees. The largest and most highly-attended film festival in the United States, now in its 44th year.

SORTICULTURE GARDEN ARTS FESTIVAL on Friday, June 8th through Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Sorticulture Garden Arts Festival!

“The only thing as exciting as finding a spectacular plant for your garden is scoring a magnificent, one-of-a-kind work of garden art, and the place to do both is at Sorticulture.” Ciscoe Morris for the Seattle Times PNW Magazine, 6/20/2017

MAPLE VALLEY DAYS on Friday, June 8th through Sunday, June 10th, 2018 in Maple Valley!

With 10,000-15,000 visitors to the festival each year, 120 food/vendor booths, over 75 parade entrants, carnival rides and much more, Maple Valley Days is a festival no area resident should miss.

GET OUT AND BOAT SEAS DAY on Saturday, June 9th, 2018 in South Lake Union!

Enjoy a FREE 45-minute power or sailboat ride around Lake Union and experience the thrill of gliding across the water. Attend boating seminars offered by marine experts that will cover topics such as how to buy and select the right boat for you, charter a boat in the PNW for your next grand family adventure or explore alternative forms to boat ownership. Stroll the docks and visit informational booths to learn what it takes to get into boating, whether it be obtaining a WA State Boaters Card, learning how to finance and insure a boat, or the ins-and-outs of chartering and boat share. Canoe around the marina’s protected waterways before listening to live music. Kids can partake in wooden toy boat building with the Center for Wooden Boats before enjoying a treat from onsite food vendors. So what are you waiting for? Seas the Day – Get Out & Boat.

BREWSHED BEER FEST on Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Hale’s Ales!

Washington Wild is happy to present their 5th annual Brewshed® Beer Fest! Their Brewshed Alliance partners will be pouring over 40 of their delicious beers in the festive and fun Hale’s Ales Palladium. Each ticket gets you 8 tasting tickets, a commemorative tasting glass and of course entry. Additional drink tickets will be available for sale inside for $1 each. Guests will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite beer during the event and the winning breweries take home a custom trophy!



VOLUNTEER PARK PRIDE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 9th, 2018 from 12 to 7pm at Volunteer Park!

The Volunteer Park Festival (formally known as Seattle Pride Picnic) is Seattle Pride’s celebration of queer arts, music, performance and culture held in Volunteer Park on Saturday, June 9th from 12pm-7pm. The festival is free to attend and will feature a beer garden, music stage, food trucks, small local craft fair and sponsor & nonprofit informational booths. The festival will also have television, radio, online and print promotion advertising all elements of the event.

GEORGETOWN CARNIVAL on Saturday, Saturday, June 9th, 2018 from Noon to 10pm in Georgetown!

Georgetown Carnival features odd art, nonstop music, carnival games, arts & crafts, food trucks, and beer & wine gardens. Free!

SHILSHOLE BOATFEST: SEAS THE BAY! on Saturday, June 9th, 2018 in Shilshole!

This FREE event will get you and your family out on a boat (or many) and introduce you to people who can help navigate how to get into boating (even without owning a boat), how to boat safety, and how to protect the environment while boating so you can continue to enjoy the water after the event. Also enjoy kids’ activities, live music, food trucks, vendors celebrating our Ballard community, and more!

LAKE TO LAKE BIKE RIDE on Saturday, June 9th, 2018 in Bellevue!

Explore Bellevue’s hidden treasures by bike on the Lake to Lake Bike Ride on June 9, 2018, rain or shine. Bring the whole family to this enjoyable, non-competitive ride benefiting the City of Bellevue’s youth camp scholarship fund.

SUNSETS IN SNOHOMISH on Saturday, June 9th, 2018 from 4 to 8pm in Historic Downtown Snohomish!

Dig our vintage attitude. Walk through 150 year old streets. Surround yourself with history. Encounter architecture and attitudes of yesteryear. Stroll from shop to shop and sample delicious regional wines. A different winery is featured in each participating shop. Must be at least 21 years old to attend and tickets are required. Check in located at John L. Scoot 1001 First Street, Snohomish.

GLAZER’S PHOTOFEST on Saturday, June 9th through Sunday, June 10th, 2018 at Glazer’s Camera in Seattle!

PhotoFest offers free talks and workshops about photography, photo walks, and a chance to meet reps from the camera industry at Glazer’s Camera. Free!

EVERGREEN MOUNTAIN BIKE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 9th through Sunday, June 10th, 2018 at King County’s Duthie Hill Park!

If you ride a mountain bike – or have thought about trying it out – this is the event for you! Enjoy…bike demos from all the major mountain bike brands, 50+ vendors, raffles, trail riding, bike skills clinics and guided rides from the Evergreen Skills Team, jump show, special kids events, beer garden, and fun for the whole family!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 9th through Sunday, June 23rd, 2018 at various locations in Seattle!

Seattle International Dance Festival is an explosion of dance and the arts both indoors and outdoors.

FURRY 5K 2018 on Sunday, June 10th, 2018 at Seward Park!

Each year, the Furry 5K attracts thousands of two-legged runners accompanied by their four-legged companions. The race is followed by Pet-a-Palooza, with entertainment, festive music, awards and an interactive vendor area. Now in its 19th year, the Furry 5K is one of the few races in the Puget Sound area that encourages participants to run or walk with their dogs.

WOODINVILLE WINE RIDE on Sunday, June 10th, 2018 in Woodinville!

Cruise through the heart of Woodinville Wine Country on the fourth annual Woodinville Wine Ride! The 21-mile route begins at the Woodhouse Wine Estates in Woodinville’s West Valley District, with riders utilizing the beautiful Sammamish River Trail and scenic low-traffic roads through Woodinville and its surrounding communities. Mini-stops along the route will feature a wine tasting and food sampling. Riders will return back to Woodhouse where a finish line party awaits with live music, a wine garden, food trucks and more. Family and friends are welcome to join! With paid registration, riders will receive snacks along route & at finish line, one full sized wine pour & three tickets for wine samples at participating winery stops along with a wine-themed giveaway item.

