Welcome back Rosco T. Raccoon!!! You may remember our lovable and sometimes troublesome raccoon friend who became a star on the vintage KSTW kids show hit, “Ranger Charlie & Rosco”. He went on many adventures from flying spaceships to local elementary schools, traveling inside a human brain, and even learning how to fly at McChord Air Force Base. Now HE’S BACK and he’s taking your call! Rosco is so excited to hear from you – every day he waits in his TV edit bay fielding voice mails from his favorite CW11 Seattle viewers! So go on, what are you waiting for?? Call (206) 861-8900 to leave a voicemail for Rosco. Who knows, you may just hear your voice on TV!