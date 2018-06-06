Enter to win one (1) complimentary Blu-Ray/DVD of PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING!

PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING

Synopsis: John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars in Pacific Rim: Uprising as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is givne one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy. Jake is joined by gifted rival piolt Lambert (The Fate of the Furious’ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (Newcomer Cailee Spaeny). Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.

Movie website: https://www.uphe.com/movies/pacific-rim-uprising

DVD Release Date: Tuesday, June 19th, 2018