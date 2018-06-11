Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Variety ranks Jane the Virgin as one of the best TV shows of 2018!!

jane the virgin 4x10 CW Talk Around the Net: 6/4 6/10/18

photo credit: The CW

Comicbook.com shares how Black Lightning is dying to be friends with Supergirl!

Hidden Remote praises Season 4 of The Flash!

Playbill.com shines a spotlight on Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist’s Broadway debut!

photo credit: Playbill.com/Marc J. Franklin

Cosmopolitan flashes back to the Riverdale‘s parents’ younger years!

photo credit: cosmopolitan.com

Hollywood Reporter pays homage to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Rachel Bloom’s farewell to the show!

Elite Daily highlights deleted scenes from Riverdale season 2!

photo credit: The CW

Forbes gives Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez the stage to talk about her secrets to career success!

The CW

