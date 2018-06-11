SEASON FINALE – After Stella (Lucy Hale) puts her and Wes’s (Elliot Knight) life on social media, they find themselves defending their relationship to the world and forcing them to question what the future holds for them. Peter’s (Dylan Walsh) health scare makes him realize who he really wants to be with. Meanwhile, Aiden (Jayson Blair) doesn’t want to give up on his dream of the bar and clamors to find a solution. Brooke Lyons, Carlos PenaVega and Gillian Vigman also star. John T. Kretchmer directed the episode written by Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith (#113). Original airdate: Friday, June 15, 2018 @ 9pm