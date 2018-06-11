NEW Evening Zoo begins June 21

Six nights of after hours at the zoo!

WHAT:

Make it a date night or a special evening for the whole family by experiencing Woodland Park Zoo after hours at the new Evening Zoo, held six nights this summer: June 21 and 28, July 5, 19 and 26 and August 1. Until 8:30 p.m., the zoo’s lush botanical gardens will be open for guests to enjoy magical encounters with animals, ambassador animal presentations, animal keeper talks, storytelling, and discovery stations with cool biofacts and nature-inspired activities. Zoomazium, the zoo’s indoor nature play space for kids will be open. An assortment of food and beverages will be available for purchase and a beer and wine garden will be on the North Meadow for guests 21 and over (valid ID is required for entry). Evening Zoo is presented by Seattle’s own CW 11.

On June 28, Evening Zoo celebrates the 100th birthday of the zoo’s Historic Carousel, which was constructed and hand-carved by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company. The vintage carousel was donated to the zoo in 2006 by Linda and Tom Allen and the Alleniana Foundation to give multiple generations of carousel riders cherished memories and opportunities to experience a distinguished piece of American history, and to support the zoo’s education and animal care programs through ticket sales.

On July 5, “Zoo for All” honors the rich diversity of the community with an event to welcome families and individuals from around Puget Sound and beyond, and people with different abilities and backgrounds. From 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., special programs will be tailored to guests with disabilities and differing sensory needs, including a sensory-friendly program in Zoomazium.

WHEN:

Six nights this summer: June 21 and 28, July 5, 19 and 26, and August 1, 6:00–8:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to enter when the zoo opens at 9:30 a.m. Visit www.zoo.org/today for more information.

WHERE:

Woodland Park Zoo: Enter through West Entrance at Phinney Ave. N. between N. 55th & N. 56th Sts. or South Entrance at N. 50th St. & Fremont Ave. N.

COST:

Evening Zoo costs regular zoo admission or is free for zoo members.

Admission through September 30: Adult (13-64) $20.95; Child (3-12) $12.95; Toddler (0-2) Free. Active, retired, and veteran U.S. military and their families, seniors and people with physical disabilities receive an admission discount. Zoo members receive free zoo admission year round. Parking: $6 plus applicable state and local taxes.

INFO:

Parking is limited. Consider taking the bus, biking, walking or carpooling. Conserving resources is one more way to help animals. The zoo offers a $2 discount to anyone who rides the bus to the zoo. Must show proof—bus transfer or ORCA card—at ticket window. For bus service to the zoo, visit www.metro.kingcounty.gov.

Mobile app: Download the free Woodland Park Zoo mobile app for iPhone, iPad or Android from your app store. Use it to track your location on zoo grounds with GPS, discover more about animals and daily zoo activities, and share the highlights of your visit with friends.

Quarters for Conservation: A portion of your zoo admission and membership is dedicated to funding conservation programs in the wild. Cast your vote for your favorite conservation project at the Quarters for Conservation kiosks located at each entrance.

Gifts/Food: Explore the ZooStores for unique gifts and souvenirs and the Rain Forest Food Pavilion to quench your thirst and appetite.

Founded in 1899, Woodland Park Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and certified by the rigorous American Humane Conservation program. The Humane Certified™ seal of approval is another important validation of the zoo’s long-standing tradition of meeting the highest standards in animal welfare. Woodland Park Zoo is helping to save animals and their habitats through more than 35 field projects in the Pacific Northwest and around the world. Each year, the zoo engages more than a million visitors of all ages, backgrounds, abilities, and walks of life in extraordinary experiences with animals, inspiring them to make conservation a priority in their lives and a difference in our planet’s future ecological health and sustainability. Visit www.zoo.org and follow the zoo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Woodland Park Zoo saves wildlife and inspires everyone to make conservation a priority in their lives.