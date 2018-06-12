Hello! I’m Natalie, CW11’s newest Creative Services intern! Originally from Washington’s quirky capital of Olympia, I now study Broadcast Journalism and Documentary at Chapman University in the always sunny Orange County. As much as I love spending my afternoons eating an açai bowl on Laguna Beach, I’m thrilled to be back in the beautiful Pacific Northwest for the summer!

As an aspiring reporter, I’m typically spotted with a tripod and camera in hand but when I’m not tracking down Chapman’s next big story, I can be found in a dance studio perfecting my pirouettes …or in my apartment binge-watching Riverdale.

This summer I hope to find the best vanilla latte in all of Seattle, immerse myself in the local music scene (You know I’ll be watching Band in Seattle!) and find my next CW series to obsess over. Check back often to stay updated on my journey here at CW11 and to get the scoop on all your favorite shows!