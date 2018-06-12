It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

BELLEVUE SPIRITS OF SUMMER NIGHT TICKETS on Thursday, June 14th at WeWork Lincoln Square in Bellevue!

BELLEVUE TASTE SERIES is a lineup of special tasting events that highlight local beverage companies, primarily distilleries and wineries. Go for a fun after-work tasting and lifestyle event! The WeWork space and view of Downtown Bellevue are the perfect setting for some tasty libation and education from local beverage makers.

PARADISO FESTIVAL on Friday, June 15th and Saturday, June 15th, 2018 at the Gorge Ampitheatre!

Hear 60 musicians perform at Paradiso Festival at the outdoor Gorge Amphitheatre in George for age 18+.

BELL HARBOR CLASSIC YACHT WEEKEND on Friday, June 15th through Sunday, June 17th, 2018 in Bell Harbor!

The Pacific Northwest Fleet of the Classic Yacht Association in conjunction with the Port of Seattle will once again sponsor the Bell Street Pier Classic Rendezvous as part of the Seattle Waterfront Classic Weekend, June 16 and 17 at Pier 66 on Seattle’s downtown waterfront. Over forty classic motor yachts, many of them built prior to World War II, will welcome visitors throughout this Father’s Day weekend. This event represents the largest gathering of classic motor yachts in the world! Admission to all show sites is complimentary.

WASHINGTON BREWERS FESTIVAL on Friday, June 15th through Sunday, June 17th, 2018 at King County’s Marymoor Park!

Raise a glass with us on Father’s Day weekend as the Washington Beer Commission presents the 13th Annual Washington Brewer’s Festival at King County’s Marymoor Park! The Washington Brewer’s Festival is a unique all-ages beer festival (Sat & Sun) where thousands of beer aficionados can sample more than 500 beers from 100 Washington breweries. In addition, the festival great food trucks, a live music stage, wine/cider and all-ages activities.

EDMONDS ARTS FESTIVAL on Friday, June 15th through Sunday, June 17th, 2018 in Edmonds!

The Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community art fair to one of the most prestigious in the Pacific Northwest, attracting artists from across the nation and Canada. The Festival provides a unique opportunity for patrons to meet artists and purchase their work in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking Puget Sound. The Festival offers free live entertainment, a juried gallery art exhibition and sale, a nationally-recognized juried student art exhibit, and a hands-on children’s art activity area.

MARYSVILLE STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL now through Sunday, June 17th, 2018 in Marysville!

Marysville Strawberry Festival is a family event with a carnival, vendors, strawberry shortcake, a car show Saturday 8 to 3, a grand parade Saturday 7:45 p.m., and a run/walk on Saturday morning!

PUYALLUP MEEKER DAYS ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL on Friday, June 15th through Sunday, June 17th, 2018 in Downtown Puyallup and Pioneer Park!

Meeker Days Festival is a street fair with live music, a food court, craft booths, car shows, and events for kids at W. Pioneer Avenue & Meridian.

WENATCHEE RIVER BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL on Friday, June 15th through Sunday, June 17th, 2018 at Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere!

Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival has concerts, vendors, workshops, and camping at the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere!

SEATTLE UNCORKED on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 from 1 to 4pm in Belltown!

Don’t miss the Seattle Urban Wineries’ 2nd Annual POUR! Join 24 wineries at the new BLOCK 41 event venue in Belltown for a cool new summer wine party! This hip new wine tasting event features the wineries located within Seattle, all in one place on day to make it easy for you! Food available from Papa Bois Food Truck – delight your taste buds with a mash up of Caribbean and Southeast Asian flavors, along with Monster Dogs! A limited number of tickets include our noon-1pm Pre-Funk Party, so get ’em while you can. Event is a collaboration with Seattle Urban Wineries & Seattle Uncorked!

SOLSTICE NIGHT MARKET on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 in SLU!

Join in South Lake Union for the 2nd Annual Solstice Night Market showcasing the best street food, handmade and artist alike! Makers, finders, foodies welcome!

TRUCKAROO FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 at Bates Tech South Campus in Tacoma!

Celebrating the uniqueness of street food while incorporating local ingredients and promoting the interests of small business owners.” Taste from Washington’s best mobile food (and beverage) vendors as they display their unique culinary creations.

SEATTLE CENTER FESTÁL – FESTIVAL SUNDIATA PRESENTS BLACK ARTS FEST from Saturday, June 16th through Sunday, June 17th, 2018 at the Seattle Center!

Seattle Center Festál presents Festival Sundiata – Black Arts Fest, June 16 and 17. Explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of African-American culture through live performances, hands-on activities, food, fashion and worldly gifts. Join in African dance workshops, learn traditional drumming rhythms, and take in the richness of black culture during a weekend filled with continuous entertainment. The festival is named for legendary 13th century King Sundiata of West Africa’s Mali Empire.

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 9th through Sunday, June 23rd, 2018 at various locations in Seattle!

Seattle International Dance Festival is an explosion of dance and the arts both indoors and outdoors.

FREMONT SOLSTICE PARADE on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 in Fremont!

Celebrate with Fremont on the longest day of the year with the Fremont Arts Council’s most spectacular event! Join more than 60 dazzling community-based ensembles parading down the streets of Fremont with giant puppets, stilt walkers, floats, dancers, cyclists and musicians in this kaleidoscope of joyous human expression. Then, they end the parade with the Fremont Solstice Celebration at Gas Works Park, where they celebrate with local and national street bands, food trucks, beer garden, and more art!

OLYMPIC AIR SHOW on Saturday, June 16th through Sunday, June 17th, 2018 at the Olympic Regional Airport!

The skies above Olympia will be buzzing when the Olympic Air Show flies into town! The show is hosted by the Olympic Flight Museum and takes place at the Olympia Regional Airport. This year’s show Celebrates our 2oth Anniversary and will be held Fathers Day Weekend June 16-17, 2018, from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

CIVIL WAR REENACTMENT & LIVING HISTORY CAMPS from Saturday, June 16th through Sunday, June 17th, 2018 at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, Fullbright Park!

Visit acres of living history camps on display with demos on life during the Civil War. Walk through the Union and Confederate camps, visit with the Civil War Reenactors and learn about our American History! Camps open Saturday 9:00am to 8:00pm and Sunday 9:00am to 3:00pm. Re-live history at the Civil War Battle Reenactment. Come watch the North and South face off each day! This is Washington State’s largest Reenactment Battle!

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!