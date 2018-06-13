After winning numerous awards at last year’s Teen Choice Awards, Riverdale again proves to be a favorite among critics and fans alike. The CW show and actors was nominated for three categories at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Best Show, Best Kiss, and Scene Stealer.

Best Show – Riverdale

Best Kiss – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)



Scene Stealer – Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl)

Riverdale wasn’t the only CW show to receive nominations. Jane the Virgin is also vying for the Best Kiss Award, competing with Riverdale among other shows and movies. Grant Gustin is once again a nominee for Best Hero, the only actor to be nominated for the category two years in a row.

Best Kiss – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Best Hero – Grant Gustin (The Flash)

Excited to know if your favorite CW stars will add to their trophy collection? Watch the results live on MTV next Monday, June 18 at 6 P.M (PDT).