Filed Under:Camila Mendes, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Gina Rodriguez, Grant Gustin, Jane The Virgin, Justin Baldoni, KJ Apa, kstw, Madelaine Petsch, MTV Movie TV Awards, Riverdale, The Flash

After winning numerous awards at last year’s Teen Choice Awards, Riverdale again proves to be a favorite among critics and fans alike. The CW show and actors was nominated for three categories at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Best Show, Best Kiss, and Scene Stealer.

Best Show – Riverdale

Riverdale-DL-2

Best Kiss – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

RiverdaleKiss

Scene Stealer – Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl)

riverdale 020917 Riverdale, other CW shows look to win big at 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Riverdale wasn’t the only CW show to receive nominations. Jane the Virgin is also vying for the Best Kiss Award, competing with Riverdale among other shows and movies. Grant Gustin is once again a nominee for Best Hero, the only actor to be nominated for the category two years in a row.

Best Kiss – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

jane the virgin kiss Riverdale, other CW shows look to win big at 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Best Hero – Grant Gustin (The Flash)

theflash Riverdale, other CW shows look to win big at 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Excited to know if your favorite CW stars will add to their trophy collection? Watch the results live on MTV next Monday, June 18 at 6 P.M (PDT).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live