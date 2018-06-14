The Originals -- "We Have Not Long to Love" -- Image Number: OR509b_0376b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Robert Baker as Emmett and Charles Michael Davis as Marcel -- Photo: Carin Baer/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

TAKING THE POWER BACK — As Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Josh (Steven Krueger) work to clean up the city, an uprising of purist vampires leads the supernatural factions into a deadly showdown. Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) attempt to bring her family back together leaves her struggling with the consequences. Finally, Freya (Riley Voelkel) makes a life-changing decision. Joseph Morgan and Daniel Gillies also star. Bethany Rooney directed the episode written by K.C. Perry & Michelle Paradise (#509). Original airdate: Wednesday, June 20, 2018 @ 9pm