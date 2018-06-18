To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “UNCLE DREW” go to http://www.lionsgatescreenings.com/KSTWUDrew626 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.lionsgatescreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Tuesday, June 26th, 2018

Seattle, WA

UNCLE DREW

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend UNCLE DREW (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of seniors can still win the big one.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9H2SSvQ8ihA

Release Date: June 29th in Seattle