Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

E! Online gets us going with Riverdale‘s season 2 gag reel!

Playbill.com gives us a sneak peek at Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist singing chops!

Popsugar highlights The Flash‘s Candice Patton on representation and playing Iris!

Deadline congratulates Hartley Sawyer on being a series regular on The Flash!

TVLine also raises the roof for Danielle Nicolet becoming a series regular on The Flash!

Quartz pays homage to Rachel Bloom and saving a generation of women from thinking they’re “crazy!”

Elite Daily shines the light on Riverdale‘s Archie & Betty and dating rumors!

TVLine says heck yes to Jesse Rath becoming a season 4 regular on Supergirl!

