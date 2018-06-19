SUMMER PREMIERE

WORLD-FAMOUS MAGICIANS PENN & TELLER ARE BACK FOR SEASON 5 OF FOOL US! — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Matt Marcy, The Sentimentalists, Andrew Evans, Dom Chambers and Piff the Magic Dragon. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#503). Original airdate: Monday, June 25, 2018 @ 8pm