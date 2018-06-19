Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, nominations, Teen Choice Awards

2018 teen choice awards logo 620x360 Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Hearty congratulations to all of The CW nominees for this year’s Teen Choice Awards!! This year’s ceremonies will be held on Sunday, August 12th, 2018 at 8pm (PDT) on FOX. Take a look below at all the CW shows, actors and actresses receiving choice nominations for television! And don’t forget to vote!!

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

“Riverdale”
riverdale dl 2 Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”
rvd220a 0236b 1 Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-Three: Shadow of a Doubt” — Image Number: RVD220a_0236.jpg — Pictured: Cole Sprouse as Jughead — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

K.J. Apa – “Riverdale”
rvd221c 0001b 2 Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-Four: Judgment Night” — Image Number: RVD221b_0001.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Alvin Sanders as Pop Tate and KJ Apa as Archie — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”
rvd201b 0117b f Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Riverdale — “A Kiss Before Dying” — Image Number: RVD201b_0117.jpg — Pictured: Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved

Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”
rvd218b 0259bc Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember” — Image Number: RVD218b_0259.jpg — Pictured: Lili Reinhart as Betty — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

“Jane the Virgin”
jane the virgin s3 dl Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”
jav409b 0013b 1 Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Seventy-Three” — Image Number: JAV409b_0013.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jaime Camil as Rogelio and Andrea Navedo as Xo — Photo: Michael Desmond/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”
jav407b 0362b Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Seventy-One” — Image Number: JAV407b_0362.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Elias Jannsen as Mateo and Gina Rodriguez as Jane — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

“iZombie”
izombie dl Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!
“Supernatural”
supernatural dl Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!
“The 100”
the 100 dl Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!
“The Originals”
the originals dl Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – “The 100”
hu508b 0287b Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The 100 — “How We Get To Peace” — Image Number: HU508b_0287.jpg — Pictured: Bob Morley as Bellamy — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Joseph Morgan – “The Originals”
or506b 0458b Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The Originals — “What, will, I, have, left” — Image Number: OR506b_0458b.jpg — Pictured: Joseph Morgan as Klaus — Photo: Tina Rowden/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Eliza Taylor – “The 100”
hun501a 0020b 1 Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The 100 — “Eden” — Image Number: HUN501a_0020.jpg — Pictured: Eliza Taylor as Clarke — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rose McIver – “iZombie”
zmb405a 0248b Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

iZombie — “Goon Struck” — Image Number: ZMB405a_0248.jpg — Pictured: Rose McIver as Liv — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

“Arrow”
arrow dl 2 Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!
“Supergirl”
supergirl dl Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!
“The Flash”
the flash dl Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – “Supergirl”
supergirl mon el costume Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Supergirl — “In Search of Lost Time” — Image Number: SPG315b_0123.jpg — Pictured: Chris Wood as Mon-El — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
fla406b 0127b Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The Flash — “When Harry Met Harry…” — Image Number: FLA406b_0127b.jpg — Pictured: Grant Gustin as The Flash — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”
ar616b 0175b Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Arrow — “The Thanatos Guild” — Image Number: AR616b_0175.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”
lgn311a 0126b Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Here I Go Again” — Image Number: LGN311a_0126b.jpg — Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Candice Patton – “The Flash”
fla416a 0310b Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The Flash — “Run, Iris, Run” — Image Number: FLA416a_0310b.jpg — Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”
fla421a 0068b Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The Flash — “Harry and the Harrisons” — Image Number: FLA421a_0068b.jpg — Pictured: Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”
ar610b 0130b Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Arrow — “Divided” — Image Number: AR610b_.jpg — Pictured: Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak — Photo: Daniel Power/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”
spg317a 0084b Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

Supergirl — “Trinity” — Image Number: SPG317a_0084.jpg — Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

“Gossip Girl”
gossip girl the cw rocks 15133235 500 310 Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

“One Tree Hill”
one tree hill main e1491322920336 Riverdale, The Flash, and iZombie among Many CWTV Nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

