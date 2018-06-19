Hearty congratulations to all of The CW nominees for this year’s Teen Choice Awards!! This year’s ceremonies will be held on Sunday, August 12th, 2018 at 8pm (PDT) on FOX. Take a look below at all the CW shows, actors and actresses receiving choice nominations for television! And don’t forget to vote!!

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

“Riverdale”



Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)



Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”



Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-Three: Shadow of a Doubt” — Image Number: RVD220a_0236.jpg — Pictured: Cole Sprouse as Jughead — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

K.J. Apa – “Riverdale”



Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-Four: Judgment Night” — Image Number: RVD221b_0001.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Alvin Sanders as Pop Tate and KJ Apa as Archie — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”



Riverdale — “A Kiss Before Dying” — Image Number: RVD201b_0117.jpg — Pictured: Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved

Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”



Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember” — Image Number: RVD218b_0259.jpg — Pictured: Lili Reinhart as Betty — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)



“Jane the Virgin”



Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”



Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Seventy-Three” — Image Number: JAV409b_0013.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jaime Camil as Rogelio and Andrea Navedo as Xo — Photo: Michael Desmond/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”



Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Seventy-One” — Image Number: JAV407b_0362.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Elias Jannsen as Mateo and Gina Rodriguez as Jane — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

“iZombie”



“Supernatural”



“The 100”



“The Originals”



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – “The 100”



The 100 — “How We Get To Peace” — Image Number: HU508b_0287.jpg — Pictured: Bob Morley as Bellamy — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Joseph Morgan – “The Originals”



The Originals — “What, will, I, have, left” — Image Number: OR506b_0458b.jpg — Pictured: Joseph Morgan as Klaus — Photo: Tina Rowden/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Eliza Taylor – “The 100”



The 100 — “Eden” — Image Number: HUN501a_0020.jpg — Pictured: Eliza Taylor as Clarke — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rose McIver – “iZombie”



iZombie — “Goon Struck” — Image Number: ZMB405a_0248.jpg — Pictured: Rose McIver as Liv — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)



“Arrow”



“Supergirl”



“The Flash”



Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – “Supergirl”



Supergirl — “In Search of Lost Time” — Image Number: SPG315b_0123.jpg — Pictured: Chris Wood as Mon-El — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”



The Flash — “When Harry Met Harry…” — Image Number: FLA406b_0127b.jpg — Pictured: Grant Gustin as The Flash — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”



Arrow — “The Thanatos Guild” — Image Number: AR616b_0175.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)



Caity Lotz – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Here I Go Again” — Image Number: LGN311a_0126b.jpg — Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Candice Patton – “The Flash”



The Flash — “Run, Iris, Run” — Image Number: FLA416a_0310b.jpg — Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”



The Flash — “Harry and the Harrisons” — Image Number: FLA421a_0068b.jpg — Pictured: Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”



Arrow — “Divided” — Image Number: AR610b_.jpg — Pictured: Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak — Photo: Daniel Power/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”



Supergirl — “Trinity” — Image Number: SPG317a_0084.jpg — Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)



“Gossip Girl”



“One Tree Hill”

