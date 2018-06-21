It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

FOUNDATION PRESENTS SUMMER SOLSTICE FÊTE on Thursday, June 21st, 2018 from -10pm at 415 Westlake!

Foundation’s Summer Solstice Fête includes beer, wine, Asian BBQ, s’mores, music, and indoor/outdoor games like beach ball volleyball at 415 Westlake.

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF IMPROV now through Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at Unexpected Productions near Pike Place Market!

Seattle International Festival of Improv has masters of improvisation from around the world creating funny scenes and sketches at Unexpected Productions near Pike Place Market.

FAIRYFEST 2018 on Thursday, June 21st through Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at Lakewold Gardens!

Family-friendly Fairyfest offers art, music, dance, storytelling, fairy princesses, and 60 fairy houses to find on the grounds of Lakewold Gardens in Lakewood. Children 12 and younger are free.

KIRKLAND WINE WALK on Friday, June 22nd, 2018 starting at The Heathman Hotel in Kirkland!

Kirkland Chamber of Commerce, Kirkland Downtown Association and Seattle Uncorked are proud to announce a third Kirkland Wine Walk in the downtown district of Kirkland. Mark your calendars for Friday, June 22, 2018. June’s Wine Walk is a 21+ event of local wineries offered at downtown Kirkland businesses and commences at The Heathman Hotel, Kirkland Avenue, Kirkland. Entrance is from 5 PM for Early Bird tickets at $35.00and 6 PM for General Admission tickets at $25.00.

AVP SEATTLE OPEN on Friday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 24th, 2018 on Lake Sammamish!

Watch professional players compete at the AVP Seattle Open run by Association of Volleyball Professionals at Lake Sammamish State Park. Free except VIP seats and parking.

TASTE OF TACOMA on Friday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 24th, 2018 in Point Defiance Park!

Taste of Tacoma offers restaurant food, arts & crafts, live entertainment, a cooking show, and a beer & wine tasting at Point Defiance Park. Free admission and a free shuttle bus from Tacoma Community College.

BOW WOW MEOW LUAU on Saturday, June 23rd from 11am to 2pm at Marymoor Park!

Bow Wow Meow Luau is set for June 23rd from 11:00-2:00 at Marymoor Park in the Velodrome area! Join us and over 100 adoptable cats and dogs from 14 shelters and rescues so you can find that PURRFECT forever furry family member.

SPOKED TO RIDE 2018 on Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 in Carnation!

This summer, set in the picturesque Snoqualmie Valley, you can take part in a family bike ride that will help change lives. Spoked to Ride is a unique cycling event for nearly all riding ages where people can register for an afternoon of fun, sun and cycling in order to raise money for the educational needs of children in Africa.

CAPITOL HILL PRIDE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 at Seattle Central College Campus!

As the nine year annual event has grown to become the Northwest’s largest Pride event and Capitol Hill’s largest, we are dedicated to creating awareness of the LGBTQAI community in what is recognized as a Constitutionally protected annual event for Pride weekend. We also have confidence in the many supporting restaurants, businesses non-profits and artists in promoting the LGBTQAI cause whether it’s through their art, business or personal expression and support of the community.

SEATTLE PRIDE PARADE on Sunday, June 24th, 2018 starting at 4th & Union in Seattle!

The parade will last about 4 hours, ending at Second Avenue and Denny Way near Seattle Center. Viewers are encouraged to watch the parade from the sidewalks!

SHORELINE ARTS FESTIVAL from Saturday, June 23rd to Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at Shoreline Center!

Shoreline Arts Festival offers a juried art show, entertainment, food truck court, ethnic exhibits, and children’s art activities at Shoreline Center.

BELLEVUE STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL from Saturday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at Crossroads Park in Bellevue!

Bellevue celebrates strawberries and community on the fourth weekend of June. Entertainment, an auto show, vendors, food, and family fun are all highly visible parts of the festivities. And, you will very likely see a strawberry or two (shortcake eating contests, strawberry flats, chocolate covered strawberries, and much more)!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL on Saturday, June 9th through Sunday, June 23rd, 2018 at various locations in Seattle!

Seattle International Dance Festival is an explosion of dance and the arts both indoors and outdoors.

CAMLANN MIDSOMER FESTIVAL from Saturday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 24th, 2018 in Carnation!

The lord of Camlann invites you to attend his Midsomer Festival, with new Summer Games, crowning the King & Queen of Summer, puppetry, magic, crafts, archery, and minstrelsy. Come to Somersetshire, ancient realm of Arthur the king, as our morning trumpet & proclamation open the village gates upon the colorful world of Chaucer’s England in 1376. The pace is leisurely: everything does not happen at once. The scale is small, intimate: leave behind the hectic 21st century.

SLUG FEST on Saturday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 24th, 2018 in Eatonville!

It’s the most unusual Northwest Festival ever – a celebration of slugs. Take a tentacled tram, make your own tentacles and slide down a soapy track to victory in our Human Slug Race! Meet critters up close at Trailside Encounters, take selfies as a flower and find our giant slug statue to play on.

Find as many slugs as you can in the Slug Tank.

AMERICAN LAMB JAM on Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at the Seattle Design Center!

Taste lamb and BBQ cooked by six local chefs, hear live music, and sample beer, wine, and spirits at Seattle Lamb Jam at Seattle Design Center Events for age 21+.

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!