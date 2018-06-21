Enter to win two (2) complimentary run-of-engagement movie passes to EATING ANIMALS!

Click here to enter!

Please note:

Enter the information in the link above for your chance to see an advanced screening of EATING ANIMALS on Tuesday, June 26th at 7:00PM at Regal Meridian. Please do not enter if you know you cannot attend a screening at this time. You be notified via email by end of day Monday, June 25th with a confirmation. The email will contain your check in instructions. Not everyone will win.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 06/25 at 10:00am via this form. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. IFC Films, Allied-THA and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

EATING ANIMALS

Directed and produced by Christopher Quinn (Sundance award winner God Grew Tired of Us, ) Eating Animals tells the story of the beginning of the end of factory farming. Produced with Academy Award winner Natalie Portman and Jonathan Safran Foer, the film is the feature-length adaptation of Foer’s critically acclaimed book of the same name that starts out with a simple question – where do our eggs, dairy and meat come from? Through the intimate narratives of several farmers dedicated to bringing their trade – and the way we eat – back to its roots, the film explores the notion of stepping away from the practices of the past 40 years that have polluted our environment, endangered out health, and caused us all to be complicity in the inhumane treatment of animals. Looking at the costs we’ve incurred as our country has become dominated by massive industrial complexes designed to feed the masses, Eating Animals paints a picture of a future where traditional farming is no longer a distant memory, but is instead the only way forward.

Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-z4Mpql6Ls