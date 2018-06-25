CW Stars’ Tweets Of The Week: 6/18 – 6/24/18
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
☀️🙏🏾 https://t.co/R6tHNUTGix pic.twitter.com/GOOf1csv6x
— China Anne McClain (@chinamcclain) June 18, 2018
Bahaha @VanessaMorgan ran up to my table during the first commercial break and said “I was so nervous while you were up on stage it was like I was up there with you oh my god” 😂❤️ love u V pic.twitter.com/zs09RHij2l
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) June 19, 2018
I’m not drunk. Can’t you just accept me as a strange sober human?
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 23, 2018
Mic check pic.twitter.com/fgIGn4m8yq
— Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) June 19, 2018
Man… I would have absolutely crushed you at age 17. Crushed. @colesprouse pic.twitter.com/nLlQC5FgGm
— KJ Apa (@kj_apa) June 25, 2018
Mid-day margaritas with @mimbomike and yes I’m wearing sunglasses inside. The sun never sets inside a good Mexican restaurant. https://t.co/8EmkIvDAmg pic.twitter.com/WrM1mawOLm
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) June 20, 2018
Father’s Day Laser Tag in Sydney with my mini me. Thank you @mandieadell for making this incredible human.
A post shared by Wayne Brady (@mrbradybaby) on
I’m humbled. I’m awed. I’m speechless. I’m grateful. The #spnfamily is an INCREDIBLE force, and I truly can’t believe yall made this happen. Thank you. And thank you @MayorAdler #akf @realGpad @JensenAckles @DanneelHarris pic.twitter.com/Qh4hxuvlBw
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 24, 2018
Peyton is a legit pop star and Clive and I are so proud 😍 pic.twitter.com/GkcNgaJZIy
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) June 21, 2018
I wish you peace, dad. pic.twitter.com/Mi650jbuks
— David Anders (@QuestionAnders) June 21, 2018
One of us barks. One of us bites. pic.twitter.com/2vapQWsdLk
— Candice Patton (@candicekp) June 23, 2018
Nothing beats these happy moments before breakfast. Food is a huge part of our lives and let’s be honest – food allergies suck. That's partly why we partnered with @PeanutFarmers to share our experience with giving Maxwell peanut foods early to hopefully prevent a 🥜 allergy. #ad pic.twitter.com/yHEVGue9Xw
— justin baldoni (@justinbaldoni) June 22, 2018
A post shared by Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) on
Why do librarians smell like squash?
— brett dier (@Brettdier) June 21, 2018
For me, everyday is #nationalselfieday 😁😅🤣 It’s also the official #FirstDayOfSummer #TwoForOne #Guilty☀️📸😋 pic.twitter.com/z3dVHZ0MD3
— Vince Rodriguez III (@VRodriguezIII) June 22, 2018
