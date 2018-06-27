Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Federer, kstw, Nadal, Strokes of Genius

FEDERER VS. NADAL: THE GREATEST MATCH EVER PLAYED – This landmark two-hour documentary showcases a rivalry of historic proportions and the greatest tennis match of all time.  In the 2008 Wimbledon men’s final, five-time champion Roger Federer was on track to take his place as the most dominant player in the history of the game.  In the last few minutes of the match, the world witnessed a coronation. Only it wasn’t a crowning for the Swiss heir apparent but for a swashbuckling Spaniard, twenty-two-year-old Rafael Nadal.  This special was directed by Andrew Douglas and produced by Tennis Channel, Amblin Television, Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment and L. Jon Wertheim. Original airdate: Tuesday, July 3, 2018 @ 8pm

