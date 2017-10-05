Exploration Expo 2017 at the Museum of Flight!

Discover the exciting world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at The Museum of Flight’s Second Annual Exploration Expo!

The Museum will showcase a variety of innovative education programs around the subjects of aviation, space and robotics for explorers of all ages. Whether you’re an educator interested in an out-of-this-world field trip, a parent researching extracurricular activities for your child, or a student wanting to conquer space, Exploration Expo will introduce you to a wide range of distinctive and fun educational programs.

All ages welcome!

This event takes place on Thursday, October 5th, 2017 from 5-9PM at the Museum of Flight in Seattle. It is FREE to the public and takes place during Free First Thursday!

Presenting sponsor:

Partner sponsor:

Booth sponsors:





In Partnership with: