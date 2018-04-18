“Riverdale” A Night to Remember Enter-to-Win Promotion Contest!

It’s going to be a ‘Night to Remember’ on “Riverdale” AND for CW11 Seattle viewers! A special one-night musical episode (centered around ‘Carrie: The Musical’) airs Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 from 8-9pm PST. To celebrate, we’re giving away a “Riverdale” prize pack to one (1) lucky winner including a “Riverdale” poster, “Riverdale” season 1 DVD, Riverdale phone wallet, a CW hand-knit crown beanie, a lunch box, a sticker sheet, AND an exclusive show playbill and cast list!

Watch for the SECRET CODE WORD during the show and enter online, RIGHT HERE in the entry form below for your chance to win once you spy it in the episode!

*Entries will be accepted ONLY on Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 from 8:00pm-11:59pm.

For more information on the episode, check this out!

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES