Stillaguamish Tribe “2017 Festival of the River & Pow Wow” Text Promotion!

STILLAGUAMISH TRIBE OF INDIANS presents LEANN RIMES live, Saturday, August 12th!

To celebrate, Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians is teaming up with The CW11 to give ONE (1) lucky winner* FOUR (4) backstage passes to meet LeAnn Rimes at the Stillaguamish Festival of the River and Pow Wow on Saturday, August 12, 2017, two (2) queen rooms for one (1) night stay at The Angle of The Winds Casino Resort on Saturday, August 12, 2017, breakfast Sunday morning, a $50 dining credit, one (1) signed copy of LeAnn Rimes’ CD, one (1) signed festival poster AND four (4) Festival of the River t-shirts!!!!

To enter, text “RIVER” to 84816 OR ENTER BELOW!

*Please note: Winner must be 21 years of age or older. Unless a member of the winner’s immediate family, the travel companion(s) must also be 21 years of age or older.

Find additional info about Stillaguamish Festival of the River and Pow Wow at: www.festivaloftheriver.com

Entries will be accepted from Monday, July 17, 2017 through Sunday, July 30, 2017. One entry per text or e-mail per day will be accepted. Come back tomorrow to enter for another chance to win!

Official Contest Rules

Message and data rates may apply each text message sent or received as provided by your wireless rate plan. Text ‘HELP’ to 84816 for help. Text ‘STOP’ to 84816 to cancel.