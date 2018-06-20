Comments
The 100 -- "How We Get To Peace" -- Image Number: HU508b_0106.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Henry Ian Cusick as Kane and Ivana Milicevic as Diyoza -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
DETERMINATION — Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) determination to protect Madi (guest star Lola Flannery, “Home Again,” “Shadowhunters”) puts Bellamy (Bob Morley) in an impossible position. Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Lauren Muir (#508). Original airdate: Tuesday, June 26, 2018