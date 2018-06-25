Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw network

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

TVLine gives more details on The Flash‘s new series regular for Season 5!

jessica parker kennedy CW Talk Around the Net: 6/18 6/24/18

photo credit: Dean Foreman

Fansided takes notes from Black Lightning‘s Kurt Farquhar on crafting an Emmy-worthy score!

kurt CW Talk Around the Net: 6/18 6/24/18

Variety sidles up with Dynasty‘s costume designer!

meredith markworth pollack CW Talk Around the Net: 6/18 6/24/18

MEREDITH MARKWORTH POLLACK photograhed by Shaughn and John on May 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
Hair & Makeup: Blondie/Exclusive Artists/Ole Henriksen & Amika Cosmetics

TVLine applauds Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch for her MTV Movie & TV Award win!

mtv movie tv awards winner 2018 CW Talk Around the Net: 6/18 6/24/18

photo credit: MTV

TVLine discusses Jeremy Jordan winning a recurring role on Season 4 of Supergirl!

supergirl jeremy jordan CW Talk Around the Net: 6/18 6/24/18

CBS News gives major props to Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez for using her Emmy campaign money to fund a scholarship for an undocumented student!

6 25 18 10 44 51 am CW Talk Around the Net: 6/18 6/24/18

photo credit: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Cinema Blend counts 7 Supergirl characters that need to return in Season 4!

super CW Talk Around the Net: 6/18 6/24/18

Syracuse.com recounts a proposal story in Syracuse with help from Riverdale TV stars!

2018 cw network upfront d4ff88a4344bde14 CW Talk Around the Net: 6/18 6/24/18

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live