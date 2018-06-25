SUMMER PREMIERE

CHALLENGING PERCEPTION — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Rick Smith Jr., Ed Alonzo, Samantha Bell, Joel Meyers, Keelan & Keyser, Shoot Ogawa and Andy Gladwin (#501). Original airdate: Friday, June 29, 2018 @ 8pm