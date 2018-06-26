The biggest holiday to kick-off the summer is almost here! Soon we’ll all be in our red-white-and-blue get up and ready to feast on all things summertime cookout! Take a scan of these tasty recipes to inspire your own contribution! And have a happy and safe 4th of July!

1. Watermelon Cucumber Salad from Smitten Kitchen

This dish will be gone in seconds at your party! In the heat of the day, your friends and family will be clamoring for something cool, fresh, and light that still has some flavor! Recipe here

2. Caprese Pasta Salad from Cookie + Kate

Nothing beats a pasta salad with fresh, savory ingredients! Plus look at how handsome it looks with that red and white and green! Sorry we’ll mop up our drool in a minute, but first, time to cook! Recipe here

3. Strawberry-Blueberry Vanilla Chex Bars (GF) from Iowa Girl Eats

Why not try out a fun twist on the basic rice krispie treat! This one comes with fruit! No further motivation required. Recipe here

4. Easiest Cauliflower Couscous Salad from Iowa Girl Eats

When making food in bulk for a cookout, there are two vital elements that must be present: 1) ease and 2) tastiness. This recipe from Iowa Girl Eats has both! That’s a win in our book. Recipe here

5.Best Darn Veggie Burgers (V) from Love & Lemons

With ‘best darn’ in the title, these can’t disappoint! They’re also grill-able and vegan! Plopped on a plate with some slaw, chips and pasta salad, you’re sure to be sitting pretty on the 4th. Recipe here

6. Summer Roasted Garlic butter Corn from Damn Delicious

What says summer cookout more than grilled corn?? This recipe had us at roasted garlic butter. Yu-ummmm! Recipe here

7. Smoked Gouda Smash Burgers with House Sauce from How Sweet Eats

We can already taste the first bite of this burger and it makes us happy. Anything with smoked gouda gets an A+! Recipe here

8. Vodka Watermelon Cocktail from Joyful Healthy Eats

Sorry kids, this one is for the adults…unless you ask mom really nice to make a few mocktail versions! Look at how fun these look! The straws match and everything. Recipe here

9. Strawberry Pie Bars from Joy the Baker

It is your fundamental right to stuff your face with pie on the 4th of July. And with these bars, there’s no need to even cut slices! Recipe here