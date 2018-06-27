It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

FOOD TRUCK TASTE OFF on Wendesday, June 27th, 2018 from 6 -8pm at Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park!

Event guests will sample a signature dish from each food truck and vote for the best, and the winning truck will receive a prize. The event will also include music, a beer and cider garden, raffle prizes and a short program about Solid Ground. All proceeds will support Solid Ground’s work to challenge the root causes of hunger, poverty and injustice.

20TH ANNUAL KENMORE ART SHOW from Thursday, June 28th through Sunday July 1st, 2018 at Bastyr University in Kenmore!

The Arts of Kenmore start their hard work every September to put together an amazing art show for local artists of the Pacific Northwest and beyond our Washington borders. All the sales commissions of this annual art show go directly into the Kenmore area schools, Inglemoor HS, Kenmore MH, Arrowhead Elementary, Kenmore Elementary, and Moorlands Elementary. This last fall we awarded 3,200 in art grants. The organization is proud to be able to support local school art, drama, and music programs.

SEATTLE NIGHT RIDE on Friday, June 29th, 2018 starting in Ballard at Peddler Brewing Company!

City lights, summer nights, and glowing bikes at the Seattle Night Ride! Back for the fourth year, the Seattle Night Ride is a fun and unique urban event for anyone who enjoys a summer night cruise by bike. The 14-mile flat route begins in Ballard at Peddler Brewing Company along the Burke-Gilman Trail and winds through Fremont, Lake Union, & Queen Anne. Rest stops will feature entertainment, snacks and more! The route ends in Ballard for the Night Ride after party with a food truck, local craft brews, games and much more! Costumes and bike accessories (safe for riding) are welcome and highly encouraged! Please note that, in addition to your helmet, a HEAD LIGHT, RED TAIL LIGHT and a red rear reflector are required for this ride. Riders need to be safe!

GREENWOOD CAR SHOW on Saturday, June 30th, 2018 in Greenwood!

Bring your family and friends and spend the day at the car show. Registration is open for vehicles, vendors, sponsors,and volunteers. Enjoy music food and the coolest gathering of classic, modern, antique, and just plain awesome cars, trucks, hot rods, and everything in between.

URBAN CRAFT UPRISING 2018 SUMMER SHOW on Saturday, June 30th through Sunday, July 31st, 2018 at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall in Seattle!

Urban Craft Uprising is Seattle’s largest indie craft show! At UCU, now in its fourteenth year, fans can choose from a wide variety of hand-crafted goods, including clothing of all types, jewelry, gifts, bags, wallets, buttons, accessories, aprons, children’s goods, toys, housewares, furniture, paper goods, candles, kits, geekery, art, food, and much, much more. Each show is carefully curated and juried to ensure the best mix of crafts and arts, along with quality and originality. This bi-annual show features over 150 vendors excelling in the world of craft, art and design. Hundreds of fans are lined up before our doors open to receive our famous swag bags full of goodies from our vendors and lovely sponsors. Not only can you peruse the aisles full of vendors, but there are also hourly crafty book signings to check out.

WINGS AND WHEELS AIR SHOW AND CAR SHOW on Saturday, June 30th through Sunday, June 1st, 2018 at the Tacoma Narrows Airport!

Back again for the 8th year, the Gig Harbor Wings and Wheels Air Show and Car Show will be back at the Tacoma Narrows Airport on June 30th and July 1st, 2018. This event will feature many different aspects to include – multiple live aerobatic performances and fly-overs, dozens of planes on static display, a 200+ count car show on Sunday only, vendors, delicious food, a beer garden, and activities for the kids. The event will run from 4:00pm until 9:00pm on Saturday and 11:00am to 4:30pm on Sunday.



