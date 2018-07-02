CW Stars’ Tweets Of The Week: 6/25 – 7/1/18
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
My favourite tv family #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/JBs1vrIKCu
— 🖤 ⚡️ (@SheAintMeTrey) June 26, 2018
this is what happens when a sista doesn’t tie down her fro before she falls asleep
📸: @laurynmcclain https://t.co/0bzJjecaXS pic.twitter.com/fKFIqooN3F
— China Anne McClain (@chinamcclain) June 29, 2018
First week down! #BlackLighting #Anissa 💋 pic.twitter.com/rek3Yc8ryY
— Nafessa Williams (@NafessaWilliams) June 30, 2018
There are three little birds outside my window— no this is not a song— they are babies, in a nest on a satellite dish and they chirp at 5am when the mama feeds them, it’s so cute!!!! 🐣
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2018
Croquet and Cabernet ☀️ #Sunday pic.twitter.com/aVfIVFEgG9
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) July 1, 2018
Just landed in TO. On the tarmac. Bees are swarming the plane. Nobody told me the apocalypse was happening.
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 26, 2018
#tbt A game of “Hang-the-spider” Educate LOVE & Protect one another. Such sweet souls! @sixsensesyaonoi ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XpNvGyTQXP
— Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) June 28, 2018
Happy Canada Day fam. Get baguettes 🥖 🇨🇦 🥖
A post shared by emilybett (@emilybett) on
Nana and Stana pic.twitter.com/keLb2n3gXk
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) June 27, 2018
We just ordered 15 hot dogs because we’re currently living our best lives. pic.twitter.com/Y0Gjnr3hbi
— Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) June 28, 2018
There are some actors that simultaneously steal the scene and yet somehow manage to elevate your performance at the same time. @QuestionAnders is one of those actors. Let’s show this man some love today x pic.twitter.com/Z2Bfg2PYX5
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) July 2, 2018
Me: Thinking about going on the Ross Gellar diet.
Devin: What?
Me: The paleo diet.
— David Anders (@QuestionAnders) July 2, 2018
#votalibre #vota #elecciones #votolibre 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Oi0rGCbg50
— Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) July 1, 2018
If you’re in LA, definitely check out Beyond the Streets- it was just extended for another month! https://t.co/bwGZlO4iBc pic.twitter.com/I2BLpOcSHF
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) July 2, 2018
Local barista: I’ve never seen u in a dress before! You look nice! #tomboy
— Candice Patton (@candicekp) June 27, 2018
See you next week!
