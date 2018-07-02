Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

this is what happens when a sista doesn’t tie down her fro before she falls asleep

📸: @laurynmcclain https://t.co/0bzJjecaXS pic.twitter.com/fKFIqooN3F — China Anne McClain (@chinamcclain) June 29, 2018

There are three little birds outside my window— no this is not a song— they are babies, in a nest on a satellite dish and they chirp at 5am when the mama feeds them, it’s so cute!!!! 🐣 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2018

Just landed in TO. On the tarmac. Bees are swarming the plane. Nobody told me the apocalypse was happening. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 26, 2018

#tbt A game of “Hang-the-spider” Educate LOVE & Protect one another. Such sweet souls! @sixsensesyaonoi ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XpNvGyTQXP — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) June 28, 2018

Nana and Stana pic.twitter.com/keLb2n3gXk — Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) June 27, 2018

We just ordered 15 hot dogs because we’re currently living our best lives. pic.twitter.com/Y0Gjnr3hbi — Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) June 28, 2018

There are some actors that simultaneously steal the scene and yet somehow manage to elevate your performance at the same time. @QuestionAnders is one of those actors. Let’s show this man some love today x pic.twitter.com/Z2Bfg2PYX5 — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) July 2, 2018

Me: Thinking about going on the Ross Gellar diet.

Devin: What?

Me: The paleo diet. — David Anders (@QuestionAnders) July 2, 2018

If you’re in LA, definitely check out Beyond the Streets- it was just extended for another month! https://t.co/bwGZlO4iBc pic.twitter.com/I2BLpOcSHF — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) July 2, 2018

Local barista: I’ve never seen u in a dress before! You look nice! #tomboy — Candice Patton (@candicekp) June 27, 2018

See you next week!

KSTW – The CW11