Enter to win two (2) complimentary advanced screening movie passes to UNFRIENDED!

Click here to enter!

Please note:

Enter the information in the link above for your chance to win an admit-two early entry pass to an advanced screening on Wednesday, July 11th at 7:00PM in Seattle. Please do not enter if you know you cannot attend a screening at this time. Winners will be notified via email by end of day Tuesday, July 10th. The email will contain your check in instructions. Not everyone will win.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 07/10 at 10:00am via this form. Winners will be selected via a random drawing and notified by email. One prize per person per household. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. NEON Studios, Allied-THA and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

UNFRIENDED

Unfolding in real-time UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB​​ is ​the most terrifying horror yet from the producer of GET OUT, HAPPY DEATH DAY and THE PURGE, and the ​makers of UNFRIENDED. When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. They soon discover someone has been watching their every move and will go to unimaginable lengths to protect the dark web. Written and directed by Stephen Susco (THE GRUDGE), UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB is produced by Timur Bekmambetov, Bazelevs Productions and Jason Blum, Blumhouse Productions

Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DJAWGXkvq8