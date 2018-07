FIRE — The growing fractures in Wonkru threaten to explode once and for all. Meanwhile, in Shadow Valley, Murphy (Richard Harmon) starts a fire, unleashing catastrophic results. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. Ian Samoil directed the episode written by Miranda Kwok (#509). Original airdate: Tuesday, July 10, 2018 @ 8pm