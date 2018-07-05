It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL BEERFEST on Friday, July 6th through Sunday, July 8th, 2018 at Fisher Pavilion & lawn at Seattle Center!

Seattle international Beerfest is a 3-day specialty beer festival held at Seattle Center’s Fisher Lawn and Pavilion. Sample everything from classic styles (pilsners, pales, etc.) to exotic new-world hybrids (barrel-aged hoppy farmhouse sours, etc.).

ARLINGTON AIR SHOW from Friday, July 6th through Sunday July 8th, 2018 in Arlington!

See 1,000 home-built, classic, vintage, and military airplanes with live music, a beer garden, a children’s area, a drone light show (Fri. & Sat.) and a balloon glow (Sat.) at Arlington Fly-In at Arlington Municipal Airport.

9TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF SHORTS on Friday, July 6th through Sunday, July 8th, 2018 in Edmonds!

Watch eight short shows selected from more than 200 submissions, and then vote for your favorite at Festival of Shorts at Driftwood Players.

SEATTLE BUTOH FESTIVAL on Thursday, July 5th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 around Seattle!

Save the dates for DAIPANbutoh Collective’s 9th annual festival, featuring on-stage and site-specific performances—including several free offerings—workshops by guest teachers, and more!

PROOF WASHINGTON DISTILLERS FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 7th, 2018 at Fremont Studios!

PROOF features more than 40 Washington distillers and food from local restaurants, where attendees can sip and sample a variety of spirits and meet the craftsmen and women who are putting Washington on the map. Also, you can purchase your favorite spirits straight from distillery tables.

SEAFAIR PIRATES LANDING on Saturday, July 7th, 2018 from 10am to 5pm at Alki Beach in West Seattle!

The cutthroat Seafair Pirates crew has made a deal with their new Captain Kidd and they are comin’ to collect the bounty they left behind last year! Avast, the Seattle Seafair Pirates will sail in from the seven seas and the scallywags be stormin’ Alki Beach in West Seattle to kick off the 69th Seafair on Saturday July 7, 2018. Don’t be gettin’ in their way!

9TH ANNUAL MT. RAINIER WINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 7th, 2018 from 2 to 7pm at the Crystal Mountain Ski Resort!

Join for a variety of wines from local Washington based wineries, delicious tapas, and live music! Entry fee is $45 and comes with 8 tasting tickets (2oz pour), raffle ticket, and a commemorative wine glass.

SEATTLE FOOD FEST on Saturday, July 7th through Sunday, July 8th, 2018 in South Lake Union!

Seattle Street Food Festival has 150 food trucks and food booths, a beer garden, live music, and 70 Urban Craft Uprising vendors in South Lake Union, along 9th Ave. N. from Denny Way to Harrison Street. Free!

JAPAN FAIR on Saturday, July 7th through Sunday, July 8th, 2018 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue!

Japan Fair features Japanese art, food, vendors, entertainment, and Taiko drumming at Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue

GEORGETOWN GARDEN WALK on Sunday, July 8th, 2018 from 10am to 5pm in Georgetown!

The Georgetown Garden Walk is always on the second Sunday in July, between the hours of 10am to 5pm. The Garden Walk is a free self guided tour, free maps will be available on the day of the Walk at the Georgetown branch of the Bank of America parking lot located at 1112 South Bailey St, Seattle, WA 98108, No reservation or tickets are needed. Visit the Georgetown Garden Walk on Facebook.

ART ON THE AVE on Sunday, July 8th, 2018 in Tacoma!

Art on the Ave is an annual music and art festival hosted by the 6th Ave Business District, Tacoma WA’s Most Eclectic District, along 6th Avenue from State St. to Alder. In its 18th year and attracting thousands of patrons, it is Tacoma’s largest arts-based yearly event.

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!