Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

TVLine shells out the ultimate soundtrack for Arrow!

Glamour showcases a love letter from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom to her comedy idol, Carol Burnett!

TV Guide ranks the top 25 CW relationships of all time! Who’s at the top??

The Wrap gives a sneak peak to Comic Con 2018 including Charmed and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

SyFy Wire gets excited about some lighter fare on TV!

Comicbook.com lists off the best moments from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow this last season!

Gizmodo gives the mic to actresses playing classic comics characters as women of color on The Flash & Riverdale!

Comicbook.com gets down to brass tax with the new Black Lightning characters reportedly revealed!

Rotten Tomatoes tells it like it is (with math): Supergirl is the Strongest Superhero on TV!

International Business Times is curious about the last season of Jane the Virgin since Brett Dier reveals it to be mind-blowing!!

