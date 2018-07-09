Enter to win one (1) complimentary Blu-Ray/DVD of I FEEL PRETTY!

Click here to enter!

Please note:

Enter all of the information in the link above for your chance to win a copy of the I FEEL PRETTY. I FEEL PRETTY is released on Tuesday July 17th. Winners will be mailed notified via email by Monday, July 16th. Not everyone will win. Limit one entry per person.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 6/18 via this form. Winners will be selected via a random drawing and notified by email. One prize per person per household. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. Universal Home Entertainment, Allied Integrated Marketing and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

I FEEL PRETTY

Synopsis: Amy Schumer stars as Renee, a woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis. After suffereing a fall she wakes up believing she is suddenly the most beautifula and capable woman on the planet. With this new found confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed? This hilarious and relatable comedy also stars Academy-Award nominee, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovell, Busy Philipps, Aidy Bryant and Emily Ratajkowski.

Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vc7W3WCIE9A

DVD Release Date: Tuesday, July 17th, 2018