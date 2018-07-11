Whether it be actors or musicians, I always find myself fascinated with the backstories of stars that I adore. And naturally, being so proud of my Washington roots, I had to look and see if any CW stars were also from my beloved home state. Sure enough, I found five of them!

Madelaine Petsch

Role: Cheryl Blossom

Show: Riverdale

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

This ginger beauty is a true Washington gal. Petsch hails from the town of Port Orchard and attended high school at the Tacoma School of the Arts!

Trevor Stines

Role: Jason Blossom

Show: Riverdale

Hometown: Olympia, WA

The other Blossom twin is also a Washington native! Stines comes from my very own hometown of Olympia! Unfortunately, I don’t know him but I have been on a relentless google search trying to figure out if we went to any of the same schools. (Updates to come!)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Role: John Winchester

Show: Supernatural

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Morgan is one of Seattle’s own! Before he hit it big, this Supernatural star actually played basketball at Skagit Valley College until an injury derailed his career. Seems like things worked out alright though, considering his major success on Supernatural, The Walking Dead and Grey’s Anatomy.

Michelle Harrison

Role: Nora Allen

Show: The Flash

Hometown: Puyallup, WA

About 40 miles south is the homeland of Michelle Harrison, who we know as Nora Allen in The Flash. Harrison was born in Puyallup but now lives on an island in British Columbia, Canada.

Ryan Stiles

Role: Himself

Show: Whose Line Is It Anyways?

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Another Seattleite! Ryan Stiles, the hilarious improv comedian on Whose Line?, also hails from the Emerald City. Yay Seattle!

Keep watching CW11 to spot these Washington locals!