TALON MAKES A SHOCKING DISCOVERY – From her mysterious savior, Talon (Jessica Green) learns deep secrets about herself and her kind. Meanwhile, Gate Marshall Wythers investigates the murder of a Prime Order officer, vowing to execute the killer. Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Imogen Waterhouse, Michael Flynn, Robyn Malcolm, Andrew Howard and Philip Brodie also star. Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin wrote the episode, directed by Kurt Knight (#102). Original airdate: Tuesday, July 17, 2018 @ 9pm