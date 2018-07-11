Events This Week in Seattle! 7/9 7/15

See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

DOWNTOWN SUMMER SOUNDS now through Friday,

August 31st, 2018 at various venues around Seattle! This year, the incredible Pike Place

joins the roster of venues, offering stunning views

of the waterfront and the perfect sunny space to

enjoy live music. The MarketFront complements

the other public spaces in the series, including

Westlake Park, Occidental Square, Harbor

Steps, City Hall Plaza and more!

DANCING TIL DUSK now through Friday, August 23rd, 2018 in the evenings at various downtown Seattle parks!

Dancing til Dusk offers dance lessons, music, and dancing in downtown Seattle parks. Free!

LAKEFAIR WEEK from Wednesday, July 11th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 in Olympia!!

Lakefair at Capital Lake includes carnival rides, food booths, entertainment, a car show (Fri. 5:30 p.m.), running events (Sat.), a parade (Sat. 4:45 p.m.), and fireworks!

TIMBER! OUTDOOR MUSIC FESTIVAL on Thursday, July 12th through Saturday, July 14th, 2018 in Carnation!

Timber Outdoor Music Festival has 30 music artists, a 5K run Sunday, family activities, and camping in forested Tolt MacDonald Park in Carnation!

GARDEN PARTY: FESTIVAL IN THE EVENING SUN on Thursday, July 12th, 2018 from 6 to 9pm at the Seattle Japanese Garden!

Join for a summer evening in the Seattle Japanese Garden sipping sake under the setting sun!

DERBY DAYS on Friday, July 13th through Saturday, July 14th, 2018 in Redmond!

Redmond Derby Days is a summer festival, rooted in the spirit of competition; that celebrates the uniqueness of Redmond through parades, races, contests, game booths, carnival rides, arts, music, food and much more! Today, Derby Days celebrates Redmond’s diverse community coming together as a team and offers all ages a chance to participate in a fun summer festival setting.

SEATTLE CUBAN DANCE FEST 2018 on Thursday, July 12th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 from 2 to 7pm at the Crystal Mountain Ski Resort!

The Seattle Cuban Dance Fest is the first and only festival dedicated to showcasing Cuban traditional dances. This year’s line-up includes some of the finest Cuban dance instructors in the West Coast.

BALLARD SEAFOODFEST on Friday, July 13th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 in Ballard!

Eat seafood, watch a lutefisk-eating contest, hear music, see art, visit the family stage, and enjoy the BeerFest at the Ballard SeafoodFest. You may even spot a Viking at this free Scandinavian event!

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST on Friday, July 13th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 in West Seattle!

West Seattle Summer Fest is a neighborhood street fair with arts and crafts, shopping, live music, local food, beer gardens, and a kids’ play area. Free!

KIRKLAND UNCORKED on Friday, July 13th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 inKirkland!

Enjoy art, food, wine, vendors, and a boat show at Kirkland Uncorked on the lakeshore at Marina Park. The separate tasting garden requires a ticket and ID.

2018 REDMOND ARTS FESTIVAL on Friday, July 13th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 in Redmond!

Shop over 90 curated designers, artists, and craftspeople offering unique and beautifully crafted fine art, sculpture, jewelry, and handmade crafts. Enjoy nine live bands, a mimosa/wine/beer garden, sidewalk chalk for the kids, food concessions, a community project, and more. Make a weekend out of it!

SAMMAMISH VALLEY CELEBRATION OF FARMS AND THE ARTS on Friday, July 13th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 in Sammamish Valley!

Celebrate the season by exploring the beautiful Sammamish Valley. Visit farms and businesses to enjoy food and farm demonstrations; take a class; chat with a farmer; enjoy farm inspired art. You’ll find a variety of activities that celebrate summer: learn about local farms; sample freshly pressed apple cider; taste farm-fresh food and local wine; dig in some soil and take a walk in a peaceful farm field.

KENT CORNUCOPIA DAYS on Friday, July 13th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 in Kent!

Kent Cornucopia Days is a street fair and carnival with food and entertainment, a soccer tournament, dragon boat races Saturday, a 5K Saturday, and a parade Sunday (2 p.m.). Free!



DAY OUT WITH THOMAS BIG ADVENTURES TOUR from Friday, July 13th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie!

Day Out With Thomas includes a 25-minute train ride, stories and videos, and crafts for kids at Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie!

QUEEN ANNE DAY FESTIVAL 2018 on Saturday, July 14th, 2018 in Queen Anne!

Queen Anne Day has a fun walk (8:30 a.m.), a fun run (9 a.m.), a parade of kids and dogs (10:30 a.m.), and then at 11 a.m. an art walk, music, food trucks, a beer/wine/cider garden, and a car show!

WALLINGFORD FAMILY PARADE on Saturday, July 14th, 2018 at 11am in Wallingford!

Children, families, dogs, drill teams, marching bands, and floats join the Wallingford Family Parade, which begins at Meridian Playground, goes south on Bagley Avenue N. and then west on N. 45th Street. Read how to participate. The 2018 theme is “Be French for a Day.”

EAST MEETS WEST FEST on Saturday, July 14th, 2018 at Bastyr University in Kenmore!

East Meets West Fest offers workshops in meditation and yoga, vegetarian food, vendors, 30 speakers, and children’s activities at Bastyr University. See schedule. Free!

GOATALYMPICS on Saturday, July 14th, 2018 at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe!

Watch pet goats compete in foot races, obstacle courses, and contests at Goatalympics, with food vendors at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. Free admission and parking!

DRAGONFEST on Saturday, July 14th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District!

Dragon Fest is a street fair of Japanese and Korean drumming, Chinese martial arts, Pacific Islander dancing, a Bollywood performance, and $3 Asian bites in the International District.

SEATTLE OUTDOOR THEATER FESTIVAL 2018 on Saturday, July 14th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 at Volunteer Park!

Watch Shakespeare, family plays, and comic theater at Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival on the lawns and in the amphitheater at Volunteer Park. Free!

BIKE SEATTLE TO PORTLAND on Saturday, July 14th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018!

The non-competitive 200-mile Seattle to Portland (STP)bike ride is one of America’s best, with 10,000 participants departing from north of Husky Stadium.

VIKING DAYS on Saturday, July 14th 2018 to Sunday, July 15th, 2018 in Ballard!

Viking Days features a daily pancake breakfast, a Saturday afternoon salmon bake, Nordic craft and food vendors, a Viking encampment, a beer garden, and music at Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard!

WEDGEWOOD ART FESTIVAL on Saturday, July 14th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 in Wedgewood!

The neighborhood Wedgwood Art Festival has northwest artists, live music, food, and a variety of family entertainment outdoors at Our Lady of the Lake Church!

PACIFIC NORTHWEST REPTILE AND EXOTIC ANIMAL SHOW on Saturday, July 14th through Sunday, July 15th, 2018 in Puyallup!

See frogs, snakes, geckos, and other exotic creatures at the Seattle Reptile Expo at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup!

Have a GREAT weekend!