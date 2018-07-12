Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Girl Got Game, kstw

NEW COMPETITION AND NEW CHALLENGES – GIRL GOT GAME follows CLG Red, one of the few all-women teams in the highly competitive world of eSports and the first to land a major sponsor. The team faces unexpected setbacks and new challenges as they prepare to play the first-person shooter game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in one of the biggest eSports tournaments in the world, the IEM Tournament in Poland. GIRL GOT GAME is produced by Studio71, with executive producers Rabih Gholam, Kenneth Hull, Adam Boorstin and Anjuli Hinds. Original CW airdate: Wednesday, July 18, 2018 @ 8pm

